Funeral for Andy Hoffman will be livestreamed

Andy Hoffman
Andy Hoffman(Team Jack Foundation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The funeral service for Andy Hoffman can be watched online Saturday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. The service is being held at the Atkinson Community Center.

Watch livestream of Andy Hoffman funeral.

You can also text Hoffman to 4023361612 to get the link to watch funeral on your iPhone.

The visitation will be Friday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.

Masks are recommended for those who want to attend. Memorials may be made to the Team Jack Foundation to fund childhood brain cancer research.

Hoffman, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, passed away Monday following a seven-month battle with brain cancer.

Andy Hoffman Obituary

