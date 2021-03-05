Advertisement

GI teens sentenced in 2018 North Platte murder

A Grand Island teen, Jesus Martinez, has been sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for a...
A Grand Island teen, Jesus Martinez, has been sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for a 2018 North Platte murder.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teens have been sentenced for the 2018 murder of a North Platte man.

Just over a week before his 20th birthday, Jesus Martinez was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Ethan Pohlmeier on September 14, 2018.

Martinez appeared Friday in Lincoln County District Court to hear his sentence. He was also sentenced to 15 to 25 years for possession of a stolen firearm. Those sentences are to be served concurrently.

Another suspect in the case, Brayden Turner, 19, was also sentenced Friday in Lincoln County District Court. He received 20 to 30 years for robbery after he pleaded no contest. A second charge was dropped in the case.

Martinez and Turner were arrested in Grand Island on Oct. 12, 2018, after the North Platte Police Department received a tip from the Hall County Attorney’s Office.

Court records say Pohlmeier was attempting to sell an ounce of marijuana for $180 in Centennial Park when he was shot. He later died.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra Drive.
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday night crash
Multiple vehicle crash closed intersection of Highway 34 and Fallbrook Blvd
Section of HWY 34 in northwest Lincoln reopened following crash
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
Autopsy reveals Lincoln homicide victim died of gunshot wound
Rescued Kittens Left Photo: Two one-month old kittens Right Photo: The five youngest kittens
Capital Humane Society looking for people to foster kittens found in suitcase in ditch
Falls City Sacred beats Wynot to advance to the Class D2 Championship.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4

Latest News

Temperatures will remain well above average on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Weekend Forecast: More sunshine and more mild weather
Omaha Police presence at Mayor Jean Stothert's neighborhood on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Omaha mayor’s husband dead, sources confirm
LPS outlines pandemic spending numbers.
LPS names new principals at five schools
Andy Hoffman
Funeral for Andy Hoffman will be livestreamed
Shauna Devries
Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse