Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Friday, March 5

9am Wynot vs Mullen

9am North Bend Central vs Winnebago

11:15am St. Cecilia vs Lincoln Lutheran

11:30am Cedar Catholic vs Archbishop Bergan

1:30pm York vs Norris

2pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Bridgeport

4pm Scottsbluff vs Elkhorn North

6:15pm Omaha Central vs Pius X

8:30pm Fremont vs Millard South

