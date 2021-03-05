Advertisement

Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5

Falls City Sacred Heart beats Wynot to advance to the Class D2 Championship.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.

Friday, March 5

9am Wynot vs Mullen

9am North Bend Central vs Winnebago

11:15am St. Cecilia vs Lincoln Lutheran

11:30am Cedar Catholic vs Archbishop Bergan

1:30pm York vs Norris

2pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Bridgeport

4pm Scottsbluff vs Elkhorn North

6:15pm Omaha Central vs Pius X

8:30pm Fremont vs Millard South

For a link to the brackets, click here.

