Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.
Friday, March 5
9am Wynot vs Mullen
9am North Bend Central vs Winnebago
11:15am St. Cecilia vs Lincoln Lutheran
11:30am Cedar Catholic vs Archbishop Bergan
1:30pm York vs Norris
2pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Bridgeport
4pm Scottsbluff vs Elkhorn North
6:15pm Omaha Central vs Pius X
8:30pm Fremont vs Millard South
