Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Gorgeous Spring-like weather will grace the Capital City this weekend, and if you're looking for something to do, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered.

Boat, Sport & Travel Show

For over 50 years, this has been a must-attend event for outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen. Lincoln’s “three shows in one” features over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space on one level. Make sure to check out the seminars and entertainment attractions.

Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 10-8 p.m., Sunday 10-4 p.m.; Adults: $10, Ages 5-12: $5, Under 4: Free

Aizuri String Quartet Zoom Concert

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music continues its concert series with the artists of the Aizuri Quartet, the 2017-18 MetliveArts String Quartet-in-Residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Aizuri, formed in 2012, combines four distinctive musical personalities into a unique collective. The Aizuri Quartet draws its name from “aizuri-e,” a style of predominantly blue Japanese woodblock printing that is noted for its vibrancy and incredible detail.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; $12

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series Presents Alex Hooper

TADA Theatre is welcoming back Alex Hooper! You probably know him from Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. This is his third year in a row performing at TADA Theatre and he will be performing four shows this weekend!

Friday and Saturday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; $10

The Nutcracker

The show must go on! Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company presents its 36th annual production of the holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker’. It features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska, a live orchestra and professional guest artists. The classic story comes to life with the finest choreography, costumes and scenery, making it a treasured holiday tradition.

Saturday 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday 1 and 5 p.m.; Tickets: $31 to $51

Nebraska Brass Presents Online Concert - Brassissimo

Join one of the Midwest’s most popular brass quintets, Nebraska Brass for Brassissimo. There will be great works from all genres arranged for brass quintet, with classics like Luiz Bonfa’s Black Orpheus, jazz standard Bye Bye Blackbird, Claude Le Jeune’s Revecy Venir du Printans, and arrangements by Robert Elkjer.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Free

