Huskers blown out at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Josh Ogundele (23) celebrates a dunk against the Nebraska Cornhuskers...
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Josh Ogundele (23) celebrates a dunk against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)(Brian Ray | Brian Ray)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Huskers played their best basketball game of the season. Three days later, they had their worst.

Nebraska was blown out at Iowa, 102-64, in a contest that quickly got out of hand. The Hawkeyes hit three quick shots from beyond the arc and never let up. Fred Hoiberg, at one point in the game, attempted to break his clipboard over his knee.

Iowa shot 51 percent from the floor, including an 8-for-13 performance by Jordan Bohannon. Nebraska was led by Kobe Webster’s 17 points. Lat Mayen contributed a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Nebraska’s record drops to 7-18 overall; 3-15 in the Big Ten. The Huskers conclude the regular season on Sunday at Northwestern.

Gov. Ricketts explains how people will be prioritized in next phases of vaccine rollout

