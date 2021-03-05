Advertisement

Huskers win at Hibner Stadium after 494-day layoff

Nebraska soccer players celebrate with Eleanor Dale after her second-half goal against Purdue...
Nebraska soccer players celebrate with Eleanor Dale after her second-half goal against Purdue at Hibner Stadium.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eleanor Dale scored a pair of goals to lead Nebraska in a 2-1 win over Purdue on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The match was the first official competition on the Cornhuskers’ home field in over a year. Nebraska, along with all other Big Ten teams, did not participate in a fall season.

Dale, a freshman forward, knocked in a pair of headers in the victory. Her goal in the 12th minute was the first of her college career.

Gov. Ricketts explains how people will be prioritized in next phases of vaccine rollout

