Huskers win at Hibner Stadium after 494-day layoff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eleanor Dale scored a pair of goals to lead Nebraska in a 2-1 win over Purdue on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The match was the first official competition on the Cornhuskers’ home field in over a year. Nebraska, along with all other Big Ten teams, did not participate in a fall season.
Dale, a freshman forward, knocked in a pair of headers in the victory. Her goal in the 12th minute was the first of her college career.
