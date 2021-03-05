Huskers win at Hibner Stadium after 494-day layoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eleanor Dale scored a pair of goals to lead Nebraska in a 2-1 win over Purdue on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The match was the first official competition on the Cornhuskers’ home field in over a year. Nebraska, along with all other Big Ten teams, did not participate in a fall season.

For the first time in FOUR HUNDRED NINETY FOUR days, the Nebraska Soccer team is playing a home match. pic.twitter.com/SJNmDZKvrB — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 4, 2021

Dale, a freshman forward, knocked in a pair of headers in the victory. Her goal in the 12th minute was the first of her college career.

Even better in slow-mo. 😱 pic.twitter.com/dxbzxTbe3y — Nebraska Soccer (@NebraskaSoccer) March 4, 2021

