Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

NDCS says 39-year-old Amanda Samaroo went missing sometime Thursday.
NDCS says 39-year-old Amanda Samaroo went missing sometime Thursday.(NDCS/Associated Press)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says authorities are working to locate a inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

NDCS says 39-year-old Amanda Samaroo left the facility Thursday morning to seek employment through a job service in downtown Lincoln.

“Shortly after 1:00 p.m., a tamper alarm went off on the electronic monitoring device she was wearing,” according to a press release. “When staff arrived at the employment service, they were told she had left. Samaroo did not return to the facility.”

Samaroo is a Hispanic woman, 5′9″, 300 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

According to NDCS, Samaroo’s sentence started March 22, 2018. She was sentenced eight to 10 years for charges out of Douglas County that include the manufacture/distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She has a tentative release date of March 22, 2022 and a parole eligibility date of June 21, 2021. Samaroo had a parole hearing scheduled in May 2021.

