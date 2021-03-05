Advertisement

LPD: 16-year-old arrested for stealing car, involved in hit and run crash

(Station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he stole a car and was involved in a hit and run crash.

On Tuesday, around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen car near 26th and J Streets.

LPD said the victim explained that she’d left her 2010 Saturn Outlook running while she stepped inside her home.

A day later, on Wednesday, at 3:47 p.m., officers received a call about a car matching this description that had been involved in a hit and run near 38th and Apple Streets.

LPD said officers spotted the car, but the car took off and they were not able to track it down.

On Thursday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., officers saw the same car at 35th and Apple Streets near East Campus. LPD said officers followed the car until it parked on Overland Trail, near Peter Pan Park.

Officers said they tried making contact with the suspect, but he ran from officers and they chased after him for several blocks.

The suspect was arrested and identified as a 16-year-old.

LPD said the teenager was lodged at the Youth Services Center for theft by receiving, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

