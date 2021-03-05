Advertisement

LPD: ATM door ripped open by truck with hooks attached

(KOLN)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a stolen truck was used to rip open the door of an ATM.

On Friday, at 4:35 a.m., LPD officers responded to Pinnacle Bank near 62nd Street and Havelock Avenue because of a burglary alarm.

LPD said responding officers saw a Ford F250 pick-up near an ATM and the front door of the ATM had been ripped open by metal hooks connected to the pickup by a strap and chain.

Officers said there were no suspects on scene and they learned the pickup had been stolen sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday from Mercy City Church, off Logan Avenue also in the Havelock area.

According to police, officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for forensic evidence and are now working to acquire surveillance video from the area.

Investigators are working with Pinnacle Bank to determine how much money, if any, was stolen from the ATM.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra Drive.
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday night crash
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
Autopsy reveals Lincoln homicide victim died of gunshot wound
Rescued Kittens Left Photo: Two one-month old kittens Right Photo: The five youngest kittens
Capital Humane Society looking for people to foster kittens found in suitcase in ditch
Falls City Sacred beats Wynot to advance to the Class D2 Championship.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4
Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.
I-80 back open following large grass fire

Latest News

UNL plans to return to full capacity in Fall, 2021
LPD: 16-year-old arrested for stealing car, involved in hit and run crash
Niccole Lane
Woman facing charges after young son found in middle of road
Shauna Devries
Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse