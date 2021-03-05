LPS names new principals at five schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Lincoln Public Schools works to fill principal positions across the school district following several principal moves and retirements, five new principals have been announced.

The new principals are noted below:

Shayna Cook will be the next Kloefkorn Elementary Principal. Cook has grown into a leadership role through her time at Schoo Middle School. She began teaching at Schoo in 2009 before being named an instructional coordinator in 2015. After two years, she was promoted to associate principal. Cook earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.



Susan Hershberger will be the next Lakeview Elementary Principal. Hershberger has been at Lakeview since 2018 as coordinator after serving as a special education coordinator at Huntington Elementary School for two years. Prior to that, she taught at Hill Elementary School for four years. Hershberger has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business/Accounting from the College of Saint Mary, a Master’s Degree of Education in Special Education from the University of Nebraska, and a Master’s Degree of Education in Educational Administration from Concordia University.



Rob Rickert will be the next Hartley Elementary principal. Rickert has been at Hartley since 2018, serving as instructional coach for one year before becoming the assistant principal in 2019. Prior to Hartley, he taught fourth grade at Kooser Elementary School for seven years and science at Schoo Middle School for 2 years. Rickert earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Doane College.



Ryan Escamilla will be Schoo Middle School’s next principal. Escamilla has been the associate principal at Lincoln High School since 2017. He has plenty of middle school experience serving students at Park Middle School as a coordinator from 2015-17 and as a teacher at both Leffler and Pound middle schools from 2005-15. Escamilla has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, a master’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan, and a master’s degree from Concordia University.



Rachael Kluck-Spann will be Irving Middle School’s next principal. Kluck-Spann started at Irving in 2014 as instructional coordinator before moving into the associate principal position in 2016. She has served as a counselor at Schoo Middle School from 2009-2014 and Culler Middle School from 2007-2009. Kluck-Spann has a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University, a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College.



All five new principals will begin their duties July 1.

