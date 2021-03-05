Motorcycle safety high priority after Lincoln’s first fatality in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday night’s motorcycle fatality was the first of the year, and according to LPD it’s the 8th since the start of 2019.

The riding season starts as the weather gets nicer and the days get longer. One Lincoln man is making it his mission to keep drivers safe after he was in an accident last year.

Kevin McGill has been riding motorcycles for 10 years. Last august his life changed forever when he was driving home from work.

“The last time I was in this intersection on my motorcycle I almost lost my life,” McGill said.

It’s the intersection of N 44th and Adams Street.

“This intersection itself has been a cause for a lot of accidents and a lot of problems,” McGill said.

McGill didn’t lose his life, but Wednesday night a 19-year-old did.

He was killed at a different intersection in south Lincoln which doesn’t sit well with this biker.

“I had flashbacks of this exact scenario that I went through, and this kid didn’t survive,” McGill said. “It’s heartbreaking and disheartening to say the least.”

McGill’s last seven months have been trying to say the least.

He’s been terminated from his concrete job because he can’t return to work due to his injuries.

“I’m struggling mentally and physically,” McGill said.

In sharing his pain, McGill hopes both drivers and motorcyclists will be more cautious.

“It’s a horrible feeling to know that another person (in) just the beginning of the riding season has been snuffed and taken away from us,” McGill said.

He’s hoping the city gets lights installed at 44th and Adams Street.

Right now there are only two stops signs for drivers on 44th Street.

The Nebraska Safety Council says it can’t be mentioned enough for drivers and riders to focus on the road and look both ways even multiple times.

