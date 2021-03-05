Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash closes section of HWY 34 in northwest Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident scene involving at least four vehicles has closed a section of Highway 34 in northwest Lincoln.

First responders were called to the scene at Fallbrook Boulevard and Highway 34 around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a 10/11 crew on scene, at least two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Highway 34 westbound at Fletcher Avenue is currently closed and Lincoln Police officers are currently diverting traffic.

The extent of injuries is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

