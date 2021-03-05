New LPS schools underway, on schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the elementary school in the Waterford Neighborhood opens in the fall of 2022, it’ll be the first new school in Lincoln since 2016.

It’s one of three schools set to open over the next two and a half years, all part of that most recent $290 million bond package.

The unnamed elementary school will be on a lot near 102nd and Holdredge Streets; tucked into the middle of an up-and-coming development.

A first look at the renderings shows a more modern design-style for a Lincoln Public Schools elementary school.

When it’s done, it’ll be about 84,000 square feet. LPS plans to make it a four-section school, which means each grade, kindergarten through 5th, will have four classes. There will be about 525 total students.

“It’s a very compact design, very energy efficient. We’re all about sustainability and saving energy,” said Scott Wieskamp, LPS Director of Operations. “It has some learning communities that have some openness and shared spaces, so they can collaborate and team-teach.”

In that bond issue, LPS budgeted the project for $18 to $19 million. It will go out for bids starting next month.

“Weather permitting, we may be out there on-site late April or early May,” Wieskamp said. “We have a really aggressive time frame to get that building completed.”

On Thursday evening, LPS hosted its first virtual community meeting to talk to neighbors about the project and its timeline.

Those in the meeting seemed to be excited about the new school. Though, there were some concerns about traffic flow, both in and out of the neighborhood. The district said any street changes will be up to the City of Lincoln and decided at a later date.

LPS also has two new high schools on opposite ends of town in the construction phases.

The first, on Northwest 48th and Holdredge Streets, is well into its construction phase. The building is taking shape, with metal frames up, and crews and cranes working daily. It’s also scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

“A few setbacks with cold temperatures a couple of weeks ago and maybe a little snow,” Wieskamp said. “Quite frankly that team has done really well; it’s really out of the ground and it’s really taking shape.”

The second high school, at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, is still in the early phases. LPS has broken ground, but it hasn’t started any of the major construction. That school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

“They will probably be grading and doing footings on that site starting sometime yet this month,” Wieskamp said.

LPS also announced the closure of its window to submit names for those three schools.

Options will go through three separate committees. They’ll make the decision and announce it at a later date.

