DEVELOPING: Omaha mayor’s husband dead, sources confirm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sources from several fire and law enforcement agencies tell 6 News that the mayor’s husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, was found dead Friday afternoon outside their home.

Omaha Police said officers responded to Mayor Jean Stothert’s home at 1:53 p.m. and found a man deceased at the scene.

“The mayor is safe and no foul play is suspected,” OPD Officer Phil Anson said in an email.

The Stothert family released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community.

Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.

Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them.

We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather.”

Police officers were outside St. Andrews Pointe, the residential development where the Stotherts live, on Friday afternoon checking ID before drivers entered the neighborhood near 120th and Q streets.

