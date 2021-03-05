Advertisement

Povich named Huskers opening day starting pitcher

Nebraska's Cade Povich talks to WOWT about the shortened college baseball season and what he...
Nebraska's Cade Povich talks to WOWT about the shortened college baseball season and what he thinks the Huskers could accomplish in 2021 at the Gretna Team Center in La Vista on Saturday, 6/6/20. (WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s pitching rotation for its season-opening series features three players who haven’t started before for the Huskers. And also Cade Povich.

The junior lefty gets the ball for Nebraska’s opening game against Purdue on Friday. Povich appeared in four games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He had a 1-2 record with a 5.06 ERA. Povich also struck out 26 batters last fall while walking just two.

Povich will be followed in the pitching rotation by Chance Hroch, Shay Schanaman, and Jake Bunz.

Nebraska’s series against Purdue will take place in Round Rock, Texas. Friday’s opener is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. and will be live streamed on BTN-Plus.

