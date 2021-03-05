UNL plans to return to full capacity in Fall 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is planning to return to full capacity by the Fall semester.

According to a letter sent to staff and students from Chancellor Ronnie Green, “classes which are normally taught in-person we expect will largely resume being in-person,” come August.

“Our commitment to an in-person campus experience continues, and we are working to be as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by Fall. While there are many things still unknown, there are several important areas guiding our Fall plans that we can share,” Green said.

Below is a list of points Chancellor Green laid out:

We are planning based on the assumption that by mid-August, anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have been able to take advantage of that critically important opportunity.

We expect to be operating our classrooms at full capacity. Classes which are normally taught in-person we expect will largely resume being in-person. Classes which have traditionally been asynchronous, online courses will continue along with a few courses instructors and students have learned are better conducted online.

Web-conferenced, “Zoom” classes will be a rare exception.

The level of COVID testing and personal protective measures, including the use of face coverings, will be determined closer to the Fall semester based on local conditions and in close coordination with local public health officials.

Dining services will proceed with lifting restrictions at the end of the Spring semester while keeping within any current directed health measures and university policies. Residence halls will continue to offer isolation housing on an as-needed basis.

University facilities such as Libraries, Nebraska Unions, Lied Center, State Museum, Sheldon Museum of Art and the International Quilt Museum will lift restrictions as allowed by directed health measures.

Exceptions to being on campus provided through the Temporary Alternative Work Arrangement and student accommodation process will be more narrowly defined and more limited.

We expect to be in a position to lift the general prohibition on university sponsored travel once the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department verifies that vaccination of the education sector within Phase 1B has been completed.

The completion of vaccine delivery for education in Phase 1B will also allow the resumption of greater in-person research activities.

