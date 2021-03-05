Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: More sunshine and more mild weather

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Top-10 weekend is on tap across the state as more sunshine and mild weather is expected as we head into the coming weekend. Saturday will likely be the better of the 2 days though with breezy south winds expected Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Friday night and into the day on Saturday. By Saturday night, some cloud cover is expected to filter into the area, but mainly dry conditions should continue through the weekend.

Mainly sunny skies are expected again on Saturday with more mild weather.
After a brief cool down on Friday, temperatures are expected to jump back to the 60s and 70s this weekend as an upper level ridge builds over the area, remaining well above average for early March. Look for highs on Saturday and Sunday to reach around 70° for most of the state. Winds on Saturday should be much lighter, out of the south at around 5 to 15 MPH. Winds no Sunday will be stronger from the south at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible.

Temperatures will remain well above average on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures should sit in the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Blustery south winds are expected to develop Saturday night and into the day on Sunday.
Temperatures continue to trend upward into early next week with highs in the upper 60s to potentially upper 70s. A cold front is forecast to drop through the area bringing with slightly cooler, but still above average temperatures for the second half of the week next week.

Temperatures will continue to trend upward into early next week with highs potentially reaching...
Mainly dry weather is expected over the next few days with any chance for moisture likely holding off until late next week and into next weekend.

