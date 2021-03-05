Advertisement

Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse

Shauna Devries
Shauna Devries(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman who had 15 syringes, meth and a knife in her purse.

Thursday around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 25th and R Streets for a report of a physical disturbance.

LPD said officers tried making contact with a man and woman standing outside the building, but when the woman saw officers she ran around the building.

According to police, a tenant later spoke with officers and explained the woman, identified as Shauna Devries, was inside her home.

LPD said the woman went back inside and returned with Devries, but when Devries saw the officers she ran away.

Officers said they were able to detain Devries and during a search they found 15 syringes in her purse, white residue in a plastic bag that pre-tested positive for methamphetamine, and an 8-inch knife with a fixed blade.

According to police, Devries is a convicted felon which prohibits her from own such weaponry.

Devries was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra Drive.
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday night crash
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
Autopsy reveals Lincoln homicide victim died of gunshot wound
Rescued Kittens Left Photo: Two one-month old kittens Right Photo: The five youngest kittens
Capital Humane Society looking for people to foster kittens found in suitcase in ditch
Falls City Sacred beats Wynot to advance to the Class D2 Championship.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4
Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.
I-80 back open following large grass fire

Latest News

UNL plans to return to full capacity in Fall, 2021
LPD: 16-year-old arrested for stealing car, involved in hit and run crash
LPD: ATM door ripped open by truck with hooks attached
Niccole Lane
Woman facing charges after young son found in middle of road