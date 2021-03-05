Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman who had 15 syringes, meth and a knife in her purse.

Thursday around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 25th and R Streets for a report of a physical disturbance.

LPD said officers tried making contact with a man and woman standing outside the building, but when the woman saw officers she ran around the building.

According to police, a tenant later spoke with officers and explained the woman, identified as Shauna Devries, was inside her home.

LPD said the woman went back inside and returned with Devries, but when Devries saw the officers she ran away.

Officers said they were able to detain Devries and during a search they found 15 syringes in her purse, white residue in a plastic bag that pre-tested positive for methamphetamine, and an 8-inch knife with a fixed blade.

According to police, Devries is a convicted felon which prohibits her from own such weaponry.

Devries was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

