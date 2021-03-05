Advertisement

Woman facing charges after young son found in middle of road

Niccole Lane
Niccole Lane(Lincoln Police)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln woman who reportedly locked her 5-year-old son with autism in a room in her apartment and proceeded to get drunk at a nearby convenience store. A short time later, the boy was found standing in the middle of a busy road.

According to court records, Niccole Lane was arrested after a driver spotted her son standing in the middle of Capitol Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver said he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the boy.

When officers contacted the child, they learned that Lane had locked him in a room inside of their apartment, located in the 2400 Block of D Street.

Lane told officers that she “needed a break” and decided to go to a nearby U-Stop to “take some shots and get intoxicated,” court records show.

Lane’s BAC was .171 when she was taken to detox.

She is facing charges of child abuse.

