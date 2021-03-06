Fremont high school senior commutes to play basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball tournaments are underway this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Players and fans are meeting in the Capital City from across the state. One team has a dedicated member, so much so that she’s traveling hours a day just to play basketball.

Playing basketball is a part of Charli Earth’s DNA. Her passion for the sports is unmatched in the state. She’s from Winnebago, but goes to Fremont High School, which is an hour down the road.

“I made the change my sophomore year,” Charli Earth said. “I drove an hour every day for school. Well I didn’t drive my grandpa, he drove me most of the times every morning.”

Charli is one of 10 siblings. She’s the third oldest. She has her own personal cheering section, and her family knows how important this game is for her.

“Seeing the determination in her eyes (and) wanting to be here. She wanted to be here, so we wanted to make that happen for her,” said Kristine Earth, Charli’s mother.

Fremont’s Head Coach Kelly Flynn said Charli is an all around great kid, and loves having her on and off the court.

“That’s quite dedication that she does,” Flynn said. “She will always text if she’s going to be a couple minutes late but she’s usually there on time but sometimes traffic, but she’s been great.”

“It’s been a really fun ride. My team is really supportive of everything and it’s really fun to be playing with them one more time,” Charli said.

Charli’s journey comes full circle as her grandpa is in attendance for this state tournament run. He’s also the one who drove her to school in the mornings while her parents picked her up.

