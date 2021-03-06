Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.
Saturday, March 6
FINAL: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39: Grace Cave scored the game-winning basket as Weeping Water held on for the Class D1 championship. Cave finishes with 16 points
10:45AM: North Bend vs. Hastings SC
2PM.: Norris vs. Elkhorn North
3:45PM: Humphry SF vs. FCSH
7PM.: Lincoln Pius X vs. Fremont
8:45PM: Crofton vs. Ponca
For a link to the brackets, click here.
