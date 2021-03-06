Advertisement

Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6

Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena(Rex Smith)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.

Saturday, March 6

FINAL: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39: Grace Cave scored the game-winning basket as Weeping Water held on for the Class D1 championship. Cave finishes with 16 points

10:45AM: North Bend vs. Hastings SC

2PM.: Norris vs. Elkhorn North

3:45PM: Humphry SF vs. FCSH

7PM.: Lincoln Pius X vs. Fremont

8:45PM: Crofton vs. Ponca

For a link to the brackets, click here.

RELATED:

Highlights from Day 1 of State Tournament

Highlights from Day 2 of State Tournament

Highlights from Day 3 of State Tournament

Highlights from Day 4 of State Tournament

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores from Friday's games at the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Sports

Huskers return to action, sweep Illinois

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Following an 11-day layoff, the Nebraska volleyball team showed little rust in a sweep over Illinois (25-23, 25-15, 25-22).

Sports

Girls State Basketball Highlights (Friday - 10pm Report)

Updated: 12 hours ago
Highlights and scores from Friday's semifinal games at the Girls State Basketball Tournament.

News

Nebraska vs Purdue

Updated: 14 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Huskers Hit Three Home Runs, But Fall in the Ninth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska had a one-run lead three different times in Friday’s season-opener against the Purdue Boilermakers, but fell 6-5 on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth off the bat of Zac Fascia.

Sports

Nebraska vs. Purdue (Soccer)

Updated: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST
Highlights of Nebraska's 2-1 win over Purdue.

Sports

Huskers blown out at Iowa

Updated: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska's 38-point loss at Iowa is the most lopsided outcome of the season.

News

Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately

Updated: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST
|
By Gina Dvorak
Days away from the team’s next game, Creighton University on Thursday night announced the suspension of recently embattled men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott.

Sports

Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4

Updated: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores from Thursday's games at the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Sports

Huskers win at Hibner Stadium after 494-day home layoff

Updated: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska freshman Eleanor Dale scored a pair of goals to help the Huskers defeat Purdue in the first game at Hibner Stadium since 2019.