Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Saturday, March 6

FINAL: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39: Grace Cave scored the game-winning basket as Weeping Water held on for the Class D1 championship. Cave finishes with 16 points

10:45AM: North Bend vs. Hastings SC

2PM.: Norris vs. Elkhorn North

3:45PM: Humphry SF vs. FCSH

7PM.: Lincoln Pius X vs. Fremont

8:45PM: Crofton vs. Ponca

