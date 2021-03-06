Advertisement

Huskers return to action, sweep Illinois

Nebraska volleyball players watch during the Huskers' sweep at Illinois.
Nebraska volleyball players watch during the Huskers' sweep at Illinois.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lexi Sun matched her season high with 17 kills in Nebraska’s straight-sets win over Illinois on Friday (25-23, 25-15, 25-22). The fourth-ranked Huskers showed little rust against the Fighting Illini, as they posted a .282 hitting percentage and had only two service errors. Nebraska was playing for the first time in 11 days after last weekend’s highly-anticipated series against #1 Wisconsin was postponed.

Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills for the Huskers, who improve their record to 8-1. Junior setter Nicklin Hames surpassed 3,000 career assists in the victory.

