Huskers return to action, sweep Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lexi Sun matched her season high with 17 kills in Nebraska’s straight-sets win over Illinois on Friday (25-23, 25-15, 25-22). The fourth-ranked Huskers showed little rust against the Fighting Illini, as they posted a .282 hitting percentage and had only two service errors. Nebraska was playing for the first time in 11 days after last weekend’s highly-anticipated series against #1 Wisconsin was postponed.

Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills for the Huskers, who improve their record to 8-1. Junior setter Nicklin Hames surpassed 3,000 career assists in the victory.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.