Missing CCC-L inmate arrested

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on May 1, 2020 has been arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Deputies took Allen Webster #210752 into custody March 4, 2021.

Webster began serving a two-year sentence on Dec. 5, 2019 for possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County. He had a tentative release date of July 11, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

