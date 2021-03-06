Advertisement

Nebraska senators respond to $1.9 T relief bill

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Senate approved the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday. The bill was approved by a party-line vote of 50-49 and now heads back to the House for final passage, which is expected early next week.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) issued the following statement regarding his vote against the COVID relief package:

”This weekend’s spending is bigger than the entire annual economy of Canada, yet only one percent of it is vaccine-related. Here’s how midnight spending bills go down: Senators hide a bunch of crap behind titles like ‘The Cuddly Puppies Act,’ and then say anybody voting against it hates puppies. This $1.9 trillion ‘emergency’ bill is overwhelmingly non-emergency — we should’ve just bought Canada too.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) also voted against the stimulus:

“I voted against President Biden’s stimulus because the bill represented a strictly partisan, progressive wish list filled with items unrelated to aiding our recovery from COVID-19. In the last year, $4 trillion has been provided for relief with about $1 trillion still unspent.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Multiple vehicle crash closed intersection of Highway 34 and Fallbrook Blvd
Section of HWY 34 in northwest Lincoln reopened following crash
Niccole Lane
Woman facing charges after young son found in middle of road
Lincoln Lutheran is playing in the Girls State Semifinals for the first time in school history.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5
Shauna Devries
Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse

Latest News

Wyoming woman accidently shot in Otoe County
Hy-Vee prioritizing educators, people 65 and up with their vaccines
Hy-Vee prioritizing educators, people 65 and up for vaccinations
Nebraska group advocates for people with preexisting conditions to get a COVID vaccine.
Nebraska group wants people with preexisting conditions as a priority for a COVID vaccine
Fremont high school senior commutes to play basketball
Fremont high school senior commutes to play basketball