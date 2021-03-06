Nebraska senators respond to $1.9 T relief bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Senate approved the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday. The bill was approved by a party-line vote of 50-49 and now heads back to the House for final passage, which is expected early next week.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) issued the following statement regarding his vote against the COVID relief package:

”This weekend’s spending is bigger than the entire annual economy of Canada, yet only one percent of it is vaccine-related. Here’s how midnight spending bills go down: Senators hide a bunch of crap behind titles like ‘The Cuddly Puppies Act,’ and then say anybody voting against it hates puppies. This $1.9 trillion ‘emergency’ bill is overwhelmingly non-emergency — we should’ve just bought Canada too.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) also voted against the stimulus:

“I voted against President Biden’s stimulus because the bill represented a strictly partisan, progressive wish list filled with items unrelated to aiding our recovery from COVID-19. In the last year, $4 trillion has been provided for relief with about $1 trillion still unspent.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.