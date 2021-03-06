Advertisement

Pa. community surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN, Pa. (CNN) - A small community in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all of his hard work during the pandemic.

When Chad Turns drove into a parking lot in the town of Dauphin, he thought it was for a pick-up. Instead, he was greeted instead by a dozen residents clapping and yelling, “Thank you, Chad!”

The residents gave him a $1,000 with a large card signed by members of the community.

One customer said Turns is well-known for his thoughtfulness and kindness. For example, she said he often leaves treats for their dogs.

Turns say he’s overwhelmed and is touched that the community feels so strongly about him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Multiple vehicle crash closed intersection of Highway 34 and Fallbrook Blvd
Section of HWY 34 in northwest Lincoln reopened following crash
Niccole Lane
Woman facing charges after young son found in middle of road
Lincoln Lutheran is playing in the Girls State Semifinals for the first time in school history.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Friday, March 5
Shauna Devries
Woman arrested after officers find 15 syringes, meth & knife in purse

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate works through night with virus, stimulus checks bill on path to passage
Charli Earth has basketball in her DNA. She's been playing since she was little growing up in...
Fremont high school senior commutes to play basketball
A small town in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all his hard work during the...
Pa. town surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic
Pope Francis is into his first full day of this historic trip to Iraq. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric hold historic, symbolic meeting