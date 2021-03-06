Sunday Forecast: Mild and breezy to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More mild weather is expected as we head into the day on Sunday to finish the weekend as temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year. Look for highs to once again reach the low 60s to low 70s across the state with the coolest readings in the far west as a cold front tries to nudge into parts of northern and northwestern Nebraska. Look for more sunshine on Sunday as well with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected through the day.

Temperatures will remain well above average on Sunday with highs in the low 60s to low 70s across the state. (KOLN)

After a few morning clouds, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with warm and breezy conditions. (KOLN)

After some blustery conditions for western Nebraska on Saturday, the wind will be an issue for eastern Nebraska on Sunday with south and southwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible by Sunday afternoon.

Southwest winds could gust up to 40 MPH by Sunday afternoon across southeastern parts of the state. (KOLN)

The combination of low relative humidity, the dry conditions we’ve seen over the past week to two weeks, and the strong winds, high fire danger is expected across southeastern parts of the state on Sunday. Red Flag Warnings are in place across those areas from 12 PM to 7 PM on Sunday. Any fire that starts could spread very quickly! If you are planning on doing any burning, it would be wiser to push it to later this week when conditions will be better for burning.

The very warm weather will spill over into next week with temperatures likely staying in the low 70s on Monday before potentially reaching the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday. A cold front is then forecast to drop through the area bringing a cooling trend back into the forecast with scattered rain chances through the second half of the week next week. By next weekend temperatures will be cooler, but still above average for this time of year, with highs falling into the 50s.

Very mild weather will continue into early next week before we see a cool down into the 50s with rain chances returning to the forecast. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.