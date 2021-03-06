Advertisement

Wyoming woman accidently shot in Otoe County

(Valley news Live)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural Unadilla residence at 10:30 a.m., where a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the abdomen.

Witnesses at the residence stated that the woman was accidently shot by her 57-year-old husband as he was attempting to remove the magazine from a handgun.

The husband and wife, both from Wyoming, were visiting the residents.

The woman was taken to Syracuse Area Health and later flown to a Lincoln hospital.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

