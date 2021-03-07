DHHS reaches out to minority groups and refugees about vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska DHHS is continuing to reach out to minority groups and refugees by partnering with local organizations to answer vaccine questions in their native language.

The DHHS is working with the Douglas County Health Department along with the Group Restoring Dignity to give factual answers to minority groups.

“We want to have so many people vaccinated in the community that transmission can not occur anymore so sometimes you number 70% or 80%,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director.

Several questions being asked are related to possible COVID-19 immunity and does universal masking stop once you get the vaccine. The organizations have also addressed stories of people dying after getting the vaccine.

“The numbers of people with serious or severe reactions is extremely limited,” said Maureen Tierney, Assistant Dean of Public Health. “There have been a few cases with what we’ll call anaphylactic reactions.”

Health officials across the state continue to remind people to go to reliable sources for vaccine questions, like Saturday’s town hall.

