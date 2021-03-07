Large fire in Otoe County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Eagle Fire Department responded to a fire in northwestern Otoe County on late Saturday afternoon. The fire affected some property along 10th Road between Van Dorn Street and B Road.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, people at a nearby farm were taking parts off junk cars. Grass surrounding the operation caught fire, then spread out of control.

Members of the Eagle, Douglas and Palmyra volunteer fire departments are at the scene. It is currently unknown on if there are any injuries.

This is an ongoing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

