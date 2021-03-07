Monday Forecast: More mild, breezy weather expected to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected into the day on Monday as temperatures will remain well above average for early March with strong south winds helping boost temperatures into the upper 60s and 70s. Look for afternoon highs in Lincoln to again reach into the lower 70s on Monday. The average high for Monday’s date is 49°, so we’ll be about 20° to 25° above average to start the week.

Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday. (KOLN)

While winds are forecast to taper off Sunday night into early on Monday, south winds will pick back up into Monday morning and afternoon. Winds won’t be quite as strong as they were on Sunday, but we will still likely see wind gusts up to around 30 MPH for a good portion of the state by Monday afternoon. These strong southerly winds could bring in some smoke from Kansas fires on Monday and over the coming days - something to keep an eye on if you’re sensitive to smoke in the air.

Blustery south winds are expected again on Sunday with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. (KOLN)

We’ll likely see a little more cloud cover on Monday than we did this past weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies early in the day with increasing cloudiness into the afternoon evening. By Monday night we could see partly to mostly cloudy skies with decreasing cloud cover then expected into the day on Tuesday.

Increasing clouds are expected on Monday with skies eventually becoming partly to mostly cloudy by Monday evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to make another jump on Tuesday into the upper 70s to near 80° across much of the state with more breezy south winds. We’ll also see a surge in low-level moisture on Tuesday with dew points climbing into the mid 50s across eastern Nebraska. The combination of low-level moisture plus a strengthening low-level jet into Tuesday evening could lead to some thunderstorms across eastern Nebraska into Tuesday night. The SPC has highlighted eastern parts of the state for a general thunderstorm risk.

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening into Tuesday night across eastern parts of the state. (KOLN)

Past Tuesday and into the rest of the week and the following weekend, the weather looks to remain a bit active. Temperatures will hold in the 70s on Wednesday before a cold front brings them down into the 50s for Thursday and Friday with some small chances for rain. Keep an eye on next weekend and into early the following week as longer range models try and bring in a more significant storm system to the area that will bring with it colder temperatures and chances for accumulating snow across the state. There are still questions and significant model differences in timing, placement, and potential snowfall accumulations so confidence in any snowfall chances remains low...for now.

The weather will turn more active as we head though this week with chances for rain, thunderstorms, and eventually snow by late this week into next weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.