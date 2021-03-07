Advertisement

Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man doesn’t want to attend this week’s hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.

Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence. Trail, 54, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.

