Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 40 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 28,522. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 221.

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 40

Total number of cases: 28,522

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 221

Recoveries: 14,420

Weekly positivity rate:

February 21 through 27: 21.9 percent

February 28 through March 6: 18.1 percent

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Total vaccine doses administered: 97,494

First doses: 60,253

Second doses: 37,241

This week’s clinics:

Wednesday, March 3, Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle – about 2,200 first doses for residents ages 70 and older and their spouses

Thursday, March 4, Speedway Village – just over 2,400 second doses for residents age 75 and older

Friday, March 5, Speedway Village – just over 2,500 second doses for residents age 75 and older

Saturday, March 6, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – about 2,100 school staff ages 52 and older and those who work with students who aren’t able to wear masks

LLCHD to work with Bryan Health on a clinic for individuals with serious health conditions. (Numbers not available.)

Autoplay Caption

Next week’s clinics:

Monday, March 8, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 65 and older

More clinics to be announced.

MEDIA NOTE: Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. DO NOT go to any venue without making arrangements with the Health Department.

Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.