Above average start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will remain well above average for the next few days before a cold front arrives cooling us down for the second half of the week. The weather pattern will be more active this week with several chances of precipitation. Below average temperatures look to return Sunday and early next week.

Increasing clouds are expected today with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. The average high this time of the year is in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday, but it should be breezy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Above average temperatures continue for the start of the work week. (KOLN)

A cold front arrives late Tuesday and moves slowly through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms both days, especially in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Non-severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. High temperatures Tuesday should be in the mid 70s to around 80 for most of the area. Wednesday’s high temperatures look to range from the upper 30s in the northwestern part of the state to near 80 in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Both days should be breezy.

Tuesday should be the warmest day of the week for many locations. (KOLN)

A cold front will finish moving through the area Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the second half of the week. (KOLN)

Non-severe thunderstorms are possible for part of the area Tuesday. (KOLN)

Non-severe storms are possible in parts of the area with isolated severe storms possible in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. (KOLN)

Thursday and Friday look to be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. There is a small chance of rain Thursday. A better chance of precipitation arrives Friday. A storm system should move into the region this weekend. There is a chance of rain and snow Saturday and Sunday. This system may be slow moving and therefore precipitation chances could linger into early next week. The cooling trend will continue with highs in the 30s and 40s this weekend. It looks to be breezy Sunday too. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for the latest.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.