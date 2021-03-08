Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have arrested two people in connection to the murder of 33-year-old James Shekie.

Last Thursday, on March 4, LPD investigators arrested 17-year-old Anna G. Feilen and 31-year-old Marques L. Moten for conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with Shekie’s homicide.

Court documents indicate Feilen was Shekie’s roommate.

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for first degree murder. Investigators are working to apprehend Rush, and we encourage anyone with information to immediately call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Last Monday, on March 1 at approximately 11:09 a.m., LPD officers responded to a call for service to check an open door in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. Officers found James in the residence, deceased from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, March 4, LPD investigators apprehended Anna Feilen in Lincoln at approximately 5:27 p.m. after developing probable cause to arrest her for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. LPD investigators also developed probable cause to arrest Marques L. Moten for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. With the assistance of the Council Bluffs Police Department, LPD investigators apprehended Moten in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 4, at approximately 8:54 p.m. LPD investigators examined forensic evidence from the scene, conducted numerous interviews, and analyzed digital evidence in developing probable cause to arrest Feilen and Moten. Investigators apprehended both individuals without incident.

