Advertisement

Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to make his first prime time address this week.

The White House press secretary announced Monday the president will speak to the nation Thursday night.

He will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to the White House, Biden will remember the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the pandemic but also talk about getting the country back to normal.

March 11 is significant because on that day last year, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

Then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation a few hours later and announced new measures to confront the public health crisis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Pilot found dead in wreckage near Ansley
Marques L. Moten and Anna G. Feilen
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Meme fave GameStop focuses on digital shift and stock flies again
More people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than people who have had the...
CDC provides new guidelines for people fully vaccinated
Pope Francis boards a plane upon concluding his visit to Iraq at the Baghdad airport, Iraq,...
Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect