CCC-L inmate escapes, later arrested Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say an inmate from the Community Corrections Center escaped and was later arrested Saturday afternoon.

LPD says 44-year-old Brad Geller left the facility sometime Saturday afternoon. Two corrections officer were sent out in an unmarked van to look for Geller shortly thereafter.

At some point later in the afternoon, Geller spotted the van. Thinking it was a way to escape, he got inside, not knowing the two corrections officers were in the vehicle. Once Geller realized this, he attacked both of them before taking off from the van.

Lincoln Police were notified and began to assist with the search. Geller was later spotted and a foot pursuit took place before he was finally captured and arrested near SW 17th & West A.

Geller was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on two counts of assault on an officer. Any additional charges will come from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services or the Nebraska State Patrol.

LPD says both corrections officers suffered very minor injuries that required no medical attention.

