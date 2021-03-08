Creighton reinstates McDermott ahead of Big East tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University announced Monday afternoon men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott, suspended four days ago following controversial post-game remarks made in the locker room, will be reinstated.

Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen cited the coach’s “immediate apology,” conversations with Creighton officials as well as the team, and McDermott’s ownership of his actions as reasons behind the decision to allow his return.

“We will use this as an opportunity to grow and invest in being better. We must,” Rasmussen said at the conclusion of his statement:

A statement from Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/tNBJqlxcMl — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 8, 2021

McDermott was suspended for Saturday’s home game against Butler, which the Bluejays won 93-73, after telling the team to “stay on the plantation” in remarks after the team’s loss to Xavier on Feb. 27. He later apologized for his comments, tweeting “I’m sorry” on Tuesday, March 2.

NEW TONIGHT: Creighton Junior Guard, Marcus Zegarowski opens up about Coach Greg McDermott’s "plantation" comment that resulted in suspension. More details at 10. Posted by Lauren Melendez on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Rasmussen said in Monday’s statement that starting next month, McDermott will join other campus leaders in a program from the Racial Equity Institute, located in North Carolina, to “better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

“Coach McDermott is eager to participate in this and other important programs and activities, and recognizes that this is a critical next step in our collective learning process,” Rasmussen said in the statement.

Full statement from AD Rasmussen

“Over the past week, either Father Hendrickson or I have consulted with Creighton men’s basketball student-athletes, their coaches and parents, former student-athletes, future recruits and, of course, members of the University community regarding Coach Greg McDermott’s offensive remarks on February 27. I also witnessed the courage of our student-athletes when they used their voices to share their true feelings about last week’s remarks. Let me be clear: Coach McDermott’s use of the “plantation” analogy was egregious and has absolutely no place in our society. His remarks have caused significant hurt to many on our campus and in our community. Through his immediate apology, ownership of actions, difficult dialogue with his team, and more, Coach McDermott has demonstrated a commitment to grow. I believe his apology, his commitment to grow from this, to learn, and to regain the trust of his student-athletes and others impacted by his words. From our conversations, he understands that forgiveness must be earned, and he is willing to work for it. His actions during his career reveal an individual committed to his team and his community. As such, Coach Greg McDermott has been reinstated for all team activities, including this week’s BIG EAST Tournament. Coach will participate with other leaders on campus in a program beginning next month with the Racial Equity Institute — a program that is designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms. By examing how institutions produce unjust outcomes, the program assists in generating meaningful plans for positive change. Coach McDermott is eager to participate in this and other important programs and activities, and recognizes that this is a critical next step in our collective learning process. We will use this as an opportunity to grow and invest in being better. We must.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.