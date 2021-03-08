E-30 study shows no difference between E-10, E-15 for non-flex fuel vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new study through the Nebraska Ethanol Board, the University of Nebrsaka-Lincoln, and the state shows that using E-30 ethanol is safe for non-flex fuel vehicles.

The study results were announced at Governor Rickett’s press conference Monday. For one year, the study followed 50 state vehicles from the State’s transportation fleet and Nebraska State Patrol.

26 used regular E-10 or E-15 ethanol, and 24 used E-30. The study found that there was no significant difference and the cost per mile was nearly identical, according to assistant professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineer Dr. Rajib Saha.

“If we could transform 10 percent of 1.9 million registered non-flex vehicles, if we convert them from E-10 to E-30, ethanol consumption would go up 18.5 mil gallons per year and CO transmissions would go down by 64,000 tons per year,” said Saha.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board said higher blends of ethanol help the environment, reduce carbon emissions, could help save money at the pump, and make a drastic impact on Nebraskan farmers.

“It is critical that we immediately start reducing emissions from the transportation sector,” said Roger Berry, an administrator with the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “Since ethanol has great properties of eliminating gases and other pollutants, it is essential that we use higher blends. The more ethanol we use, the greater it decreases emissions from cars.”

Berry said when it comes to ethanol production, when the state does well, it can be a $5 billion industry, with the state being capable of producing up to 2.6 billion gallons of ethanol. Berry said, if E-30 was adopted, that number could double, or even triple.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.