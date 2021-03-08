Advertisement

Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln daycare worker facing multiple charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has taken a plea deal in Lancaster County District Court.

Titus Miller, 26, who was sentenced to 100 years in prison on federal charges in October for the crimes, took a plea deal on state charges on Monday.

According to court records, Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child. Additional charges of sexual assault of a child were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Miller, who was arrested in October of 2019, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.

According to court documents, evidence against Miller was found after a man was arrested in Alabama.

The documents state the man was exchanging child pornography with Miller over an online messaging app.

After the man’s arrest in Alabama, it was learned that he was in communication with Miller on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Miller was arrested in Lincoln on Oct. 22.

A video that was sent to the man in Alabama was then found on Miller’s cell phone, records show.

Records also state Miller was working the nighttime shift at Playful Painters, which was located near Gateway Mall and has since closed, at the time of the crimes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.

