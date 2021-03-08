Girl Scout troop collects hygiene products for the Malone Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Girl Scout troop is collecting donations of hygiene products for the Malone Center as a way to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Instead of just providing delicious treats to people in Lincoln, they wanted to collect and donate some daily essentials.

A Lincoln Girl Scout, Edie Palmer, said, “This is my favorite project that we’ve done.”

“It’s just nice to help anyone,” Lincoln Girl Scout Lindsey Parrott said.

Some of the products they’re collecting include ethnic hair care, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

They’re putting them all together in separate hygiene kits.

“We wanted to help the other children in the community,” Parrott said.

“We’re helping children that are our age and maybe we can relate to some of the things were donating,” Lincoln Girl Scout Isla Brassil said.

This isn’t their first service project. They’ve also collected travel bags for Voices of Hope and held a garage sale to raise money for the Red Cross.

“We knew they were in need and during the pandemic we just thought it would be good to donate to someone cause they probably needed it,” Palmer said.

What makes these girls happiest is seeing others around them happy.

This is especially true now since they’re collecting these things for their peers.

“It feels good helping someone in need and knowing that they got something that they needed and they’re happy now,” Palmer said.

These girls also helped make and paint a ‘Buddy Bench’ at their school so everyone at recess had a friend to play with.

The goal is to have enough supplies for 100 kits by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.