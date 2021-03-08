Advertisement

Girl Scout troop collects hygiene products for the Malone Center

Lincoln Girl Scout troop collecting hygiene products for the Malone Center
Lincoln Girl Scout troop collecting hygiene products for the Malone Center(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Girl Scout troop is collecting donations of hygiene products for the Malone Center as a way to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Instead of just providing delicious treats to people in Lincoln, they wanted to collect and donate some daily essentials.

A Lincoln Girl Scout, Edie Palmer, said, “This is my favorite project that we’ve done.”

“It’s just nice to help anyone,” Lincoln Girl Scout Lindsey Parrott said.

Some of the products they’re collecting include ethnic hair care, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

They’re putting them all together in separate hygiene kits.

“We wanted to help the other children in the community,” Parrott said.

“We’re helping children that are our age and maybe we can relate to some of the things were donating,” Lincoln Girl Scout Isla Brassil said.

This isn’t their first service project. They’ve also collected travel bags for Voices of Hope and held a garage sale to raise money for the Red Cross.

“We knew they were in need and during the pandemic we just thought it would be good to donate to someone cause they probably needed it,” Palmer said.

What makes these girls happiest is seeing others around them happy.

This is especially true now since they’re collecting these things for their peers.

“It feels good helping someone in need and knowing that they got something that they needed and they’re happy now,” Palmer said.

These girls also helped make and paint a ‘Buddy Bench’ at their school so everyone at recess had a friend to play with.

The goal is to have enough supplies for 100 kits by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6
Wyoming woman accidently shot in Otoe County
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
Charli Earth has basketball in her DNA. She's been playing since she was little growing up in...
Fremont high school senior commutes to play basketball

Latest News

The Nebraska State Capitol Building
Program helps guide immigrants and refugees to their dream jobs
Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday.
Monday Forecast: More mild, breezy weather expected to start the week
Kobe Webster had a season-high 23 points and five assists, as Nebraska rallied back from a...
Huskers Fall in Final Seconds
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County