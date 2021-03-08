Huskers head to Indianapolis for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Indianapolis for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Presented by SoFi this week. The Huskers, who are the No. 14 seed, will take on No. 11 seed Penn State Wednesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tipoff is set for approximately 25 minutes following the first game between Northwestern and Minnesota.

Wednesday’s game between the Huskers and Nittany Lions will be televised on BTN with Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo and Andy Katz on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

The teams played two entertaining games during the regular season. NU posted a 62-61 win in State College on Feb. 14, while the Nittany Lions won 86-83 in Lincoln on Feb. 23.

Nebraska (7-19, 3-16 Big Ten) comes off a heart-breaking 79-78 loss at Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to take a 75-71 lead with 2:22 remaining, only to see the Wildcats rally and win the game on a putback from Ryan Young with 2.7 seconds remaining. Kobe Webster led NU with 23 points, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range, and five assists while Trey McGowens added 15 points and five assists. NU went 14-of-33 from 3-point range, including 9-of-19 in the second half, and dished out 21 assists.

Nebraska’s offense has played better down the stretch, averaging 74.2 points per game in the Huskers’ last six games dating back to Feb. 23. NU is shooting 47 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from 3-point range, and averaging over 16 assists per game. NU went 2-4 in its last six games, while two of the losses came by a combined four points.

Penn State (10-13, 7-12) comes to Indianapolis winners of three of its last four games, including wins over Minnesota and Maryland last week. The Nittany Lions overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Maryland, 66-61, on Sunday behind a 31-point effort from Seth Lundy and 17 from Myreon Jones.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations