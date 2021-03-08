Lincoln on the Move tax dollars pave the way for busy 2021 construction season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2019, you’ve been paying more sales taxes in Lincoln, with the promise of seeing that money turn into road improvements.

In 2021, that promise is coming to fruition more than it did in 2020, with more than a dozen projects slated to start later this year.

One of the first to begin is 48th Street between Pioneers and Highway 2.

Jesse Odle, who works at Re-Bath near 48th and Hwy 2 said he drives that stretch multiple times a day.

“The roads are bad,” Odle said. “There are potholes everywhere that need fixed. It’s like a rollercoaster ride.”

He’s glad the road is one of the streets his tax dollars are going toward thanks to the Lincoln on the Move project.

Thomas Shafer, assistant city engineer for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said the three biggest projects in 2021 include the 48th Street project as well as two others on arterial streets; 9th Street from A Street to I-180 and Cotner from South to O Street.

“You’re going to notice while they’re under construction,” Shafer said. “But drivers will be excited about them when they’re done.”

There are also several projects taking place in residential neighborhoods across town, from improvements in the Highlands all the way to the Seven Oaks neighborhood in Southeast Lincoln.

“Pavement conditions are the driving factor for deciding to take on these projects,” Shafer said.

The projects are paid for with $15 million raise by the quarter cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2019. Without these funds, Shafer said many of these projects would have to wait.

“We’re excited to have these funding sources, it’s going to make for a smoother ride, a safer ride to not be dodging potholes in the road and going to be better for the community,” Shafer said.

Odle, a Lincoln driver, said he believes its going to be worth the hassle of construction and the extra pennies from his wallet.

“It’s good to see those tax dollars going to something that needs done,” Odle said.

To see a full list of construction projects planned for the summer, click this link.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.