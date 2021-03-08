Advertisement

LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers

Andrew W. Spalding
Andrew W. Spalding(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say was threatening another man and his little girl outside a McDonald’s this weekend.

On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s on K Street, off Capitol Parkway, for a report of a disturbance.

According to LPD, responding officers spoke with a 32-year-old man who was with his 3-year-old daughter who explained that a man, later identified as Andrew W. Spalding, approached them and started verbally and physically threatening them.

LPD said the man explained that Spalding was kicking things while he was confronting them and the man was so worried for his daughter’s safety, that he put her back into his car through the rear hatch to shield her from Spalding.

Officers said when they arrived and intervened, Spalding balled his fists and began punching one fist into his palm as he walked towards an officer, threatening to assault him.

According to LPD, another officer approached Spalding from behind, placed his arms around Spalding’s chest, and placed him on the ground where Spalding continued fighting officers and spitting at them.

Officers were able to eventually place Spalding in custody without injury to Spalding or officers.

LPD learned Spalding had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was arrested and is facing assault on an officer with bodily fluids charges, resisting arrest charges, failure to obey lawful order of a police officer charges and disturbing the peace charges.

