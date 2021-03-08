One killed in small plane crash in Central Nebraska

ANSLEY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - One person is dead after a plane crash near Ansley Saturday afternoon.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue plane in Colorado at 1:09 p.m. A little over three hours later, a small-engine plane was located at 4:37 p.m. in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

One fatality was reported in the crash, which is currently under investigation by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the FAA.

No names or further details will be released by authorities after family notification has been completed.

