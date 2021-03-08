Advertisement

One killed in small plane crash in Central Nebraska

Generic Plane Crash Graphic
Generic Plane Crash Graphic(Associated Press)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSLEY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - One person is dead after a plane crash near Ansley Saturday afternoon.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue plane in Colorado at 1:09 p.m. A little over three hours later, a small-engine plane was located at 4:37 p.m. in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

One fatality was reported in the crash, which is currently under investigation by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the FAA.

No names or further details will be released by authorities after family notification has been completed.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6
Wyoming woman accidently shot in Otoe County
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Pilot found dead in wreckage near Ansley
44-year-old Brad Geller
CCC-L inmate escapes, later arrested Saturday
Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday.
Monday Forecast: More mild, breezy weather expected to start the week
Lincoln Girl Scout troop collecting hygiene products for the Malone Center
Girl Scout troop collects hygiene products for the Malone Center