Pilot found dead in wreckage near Ansley

74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the small single-engine plane discovered approximately seven miles southwest of Ansley.(Associated Press)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The pilot of a small single-engine plane was expected in Mason City Saturday morning but was found dead among the wreckage of his plane by local responders Saturday afternoon.

74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the small single-engine plane discovered approximately seven miles southwest of Ansley.

A press release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office reveals the office received a report at 1:09 p.m. of an overdue plane that left the Mason City area at approximately 6:30 a.m. en route to Holyoke, Colorado.

At 4:37 p.m. a report from the Civil Air Patrol advised the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that a small single-engine plane crash was located in a pasture approximately seven miles southwest of Ansley.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Ansley Fire and Rescue, Mason City Fire and Rescue, and Broken Bow Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, the plane was discovered destroyed by the crash.

At this time, the plane crash investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board.

