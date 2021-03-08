Advertisement

Program helps guide immigrants and refugees to their dream jobs

The Nebraska State Capitol Building
The Nebraska State Capitol Building(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After receiving $300,000 in grants, the Career Ladder Project helps connect skilled immigrants and refugees with their dream jobs.

For several refugees in Lincoln, they aren’t doing jobs they had back in their home country. But this new resource helps to guide them along the way to help them get the job they received their degree in.

Officials said some people who were doctors, lawyers or engineers in their home country’s are working at grocery stores and restaurants. What they hope this program does is guide them back to the jobs they actually got a degree in.

Officials said so many immigrants and refugees are desperate to use their degrees again.

NIZAR RASHO// PROGRAM SUPERVISOR, LUTHERAN FAMILY SERVICES

“So helping someone to achieve their dream and give them their degree back let’s say and find a different career for them would be their dream goals actually,” said Nizar Rasho, program supervisor for Lutheran Family Services.

Nizar also said it’s a different process to get the same profession immigrants and refugees had in their home country. Many of them also have to get jobs right away to help pay off their bills.

Officials also said this is another step in making Lincoln more welcoming and inclusive to the entire population.

