Advertisement

Several firearms stolen from locked container inside home

(Station)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where several firearms were stolen from a locked container in a home.

On Friday around 11:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home near Randolph and 28th Streets for a report of a burglary.

LPD said when they got to the home, the homeowner said someone had stolen a number of firearms from the home that were stored in a locked container.

According to investigators, the stolen firearms include a .22 caliber revolver, three shotguns, two .22 caliber rifles, and miscellaneous ammunition which they estimate is a $550 loss.

LPD officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. Officers said it appears the suspect forced their way into the home through one of the doors.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
Girls basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Saturday, March 6
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Wyoming woman accidently shot in Otoe County

Latest News

Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
LIVE: Governor’s press conference
Marques L. Moten and Anna G. Feilen
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Meet Boo! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now