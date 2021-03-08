Several firearms stolen from locked container inside home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where several firearms were stolen from a locked container in a home.

On Friday around 11:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home near Randolph and 28th Streets for a report of a burglary.

LPD said when they got to the home, the homeowner said someone had stolen a number of firearms from the home that were stored in a locked container.

According to investigators, the stolen firearms include a .22 caliber revolver, three shotguns, two .22 caliber rifles, and miscellaneous ammunition which they estimate is a $550 loss.

LPD officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. Officers said it appears the suspect forced their way into the home through one of the doors.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

