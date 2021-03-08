Advertisement

“Sheriff” Bill Hemke passes away

William Harrold Hemke, remembered by many as "Sheriff Bill" in the popular KOLN-TV children's...
William Harrold Hemke, remembered by many as “Sheriff Bill” in the popular KOLN-TV children’s program, “Cartoon Corral” has passed away.(Hemke Family)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - William Harrold Hemke, remembered by many as “Sheriff Bill” in the popular KOLN-TV children’s program, “Cartoon Corral” has passed away.

On the show, Bill worked alongside his friend, “Silent Orv” Wissink. Sheriff Bill welcomed a generation of birthday parties and special events to the KOLN studios, in a program built around cartoons, fun, and the occasional wry sense of humor for the parents.

“He was delightful. It was a really fun show, the kids were so young,” said Leta Powell Drake, Hemke’s successor on Cartoon Corral. “They ranged from five to twelve. The kids were charming and it was live. It was so fun, and people drove from all over the state to be apart, whether it was to see Sheriff Bill or Kalamity Kate.”

Later in his career, Bill was instrumental in the successful launch of KGIN-TV in Grand Island during the 1970s.

Hemke passed away on March 4, 2021 at 91-years-old.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page.

William Harold Hemke Obituary

