Sun named Big Ten Player of the Week

Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.(KOLN-TV)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun was named the Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday. The senior led Nebraska to a pair of sweeps at Illinois over the weekend, averaging 5.17 kills per set while hitting .315. She also totaled nine digs and five blocks with one service ace as the Huskers improved to 9-1 this season. 

Sun tied her season high with 17 kills on .342 hitting to go with six digs, three blocks and one ace in Friday’s win. She followed that up on Saturday with 14 kills on .286 hitting with three digs and two blocks. 

For the season, Sun is averaging 3.94 kills per set and 2.33 digs per set. This is her first career Big Ten Player of the Week award.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

