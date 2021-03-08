Tuesday Forecast: Even warmer weather with a chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a pretty quiet stretch of weather over the past several weeks, much more active weather is set to return to the area as we head into the work week and towards this weekend with multiple chances for rain, a few thunderstorms, and snow. It should be said though, that any chance for any meaningful accumulating snow will likely hold off until late this week and into the weekend.

For Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to stay extremely mild to start the day with morning lows in the 30s, 40s, to lower 50s across the state. In Lincoln and across eastern Nebraska, record warm low temperatures will likely be set with forecast lows around 50° to start the day.

Very mild temperatures are forecast into Tuesday morning with many areas across eastern Nebraska setting record warm low temperatures for Tuesday's date. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, our warmest day of the year and warmest since early November of 2020 is expected with highs jumping to the upper 70s to near 80° across the state. Look for variable cloudiness through the day with strong south winds gusting up to 30 MPH again, which will help boost temperatures to near 80°.

Highs will spike into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday across much of the state. (KOLN)

We should stay dry through most of the day on Tuesday, but as a slow moving cold front approaches from the north, there will be a chance for some showers with isolated thunderstorms across parts of eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. The SPC has highlighted parts of eastern Nebraska for a general thunderstorm risk on Tuesday - so no severe weather is expected at this time.

Variable clouds, warm, and breezy conditions are expected on Tuesday. With an approaching cold front, some showers and t'storms will be possible Tuesday evening and Tuesday night across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Showers with some isolated thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. (KOLN)

That slow moving cold front will lead to a very wide range of temperatures for Wednesday across the state as highs in northwestern parts of the state will likely only reach the mid to upper 30s with upper 70s to near 80° across far southeastern Nebraska.

Highs will spike into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday across much of the state. (KOLN)

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska and it will be breezy to windy with the extreme temperature gradient across the area. South and southwest winds could gust as high as 40 MPH or more during the day with winds swinging around to the northwest by Wednesday night, helping usher in cooler air for the remainder of the week. Along and ahead of the front, there will be a decent amount of instability for another round of potential thunderstorms - some of which could be strong to severe. The SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather across extreme southeastern Nebraska for the day on Wednesday where some damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across extreme southeastern Nebraska on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Past Wednesday, the weather will remain active across the state with multiple disturbances passing through the area. Depending on the timing of these weak waves, both rain and snow showers will be possible at times across the state, including in Lincoln. Longer range models continue to hint at a more significant storm system moving through the area Friday and into the weekend. This slow moving system will bring the potential for some heavy rains or some moderate to heavy snow across the state. Details on the timing and precipitation amounts this weekend are still in question, so please make sure to keep up with the latest forecast throughout the week.

More active weather is expected over the next week with multiple chances for rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps some snow. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.